PHOTOS. It was eight years ago… When Katy Perry roucoulait

INSTANT VINTAGE. In 2011, this was not a girl that Katy Perry kissed a preview, but the comedian british Russell Brand.

The american singer and comedian british had cracked the one for the other in 2009, during the MTV Video Music Awards, and were married in October 2010, during a ceremony hindu in Rajasthan. Five months later, Katy Perry and Russell Brand kissed passionately on the red carpet at the premiere of the film Arthur, a love of a billionaire, in which her husband had the main role. As if to silence the rumors that suggested that their couple was the wing. This way of conjuring the spell will, alas, not very effective.

At the end of 2011, they separate, Katy explaining that her husband had announced their divorce via SMS, and that she had been new by the following. Later, Russell mentioned the “irreconcilable differences”, while Katy explained to Vogue he didn’t like “that either [elle] the chief during the tours”. The singer has found love, since 2016, with Orlando Bloom. And, despite ups and downs in their relationship, their marriage is announced for soon. Her engagement ring is 4.5 carats, estimated at 4.5 million euros, remains a sure value ! As to Russell Brandmarried to Laura Gallacherhe became the dad filled two small girls.

Sign up to the Newsletter Closermag.fr to receive free the latest news