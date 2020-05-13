PHOTOS. It was eight years ago… When Katy Perry roucoulait

INSTANT VINTAGE. In 2011, this was not a girl that Katy Perry kissed a preview, but the comedian british Russell Brand.
The american singer and comedian british had cracked the one for the other in 2009, during the MTV Video Music Awards, and were married in October 2010, during a ceremony hindu in Rajasthan. Five months later, Katy Perry and Russell Brand kissed passionately on the red carpet at the premiere of the film Arthur, a love of a billionaire, in which her husband had the main role. As if to silence the rumors that suggested that their couple was the wing. This way of conjuring the spell will, alas, not very effective.
At the end of 2011, they separate, Katy explaining that her husband had announced their divorce via SMS, and that she had been new by the following. Later, Russell mentioned the “irreconcilable differences”, while Katy explained to Vogue he didn’t like “that either [elle] the chief during the tours”. The singer has found love, since 2016, with Orlando Bloom. And, despite ups and downs in their relationship, their marriage is announced for soon. Her engagement ring is 4.5 carats, estimated at 4.5 million euros, remains a sure value ! As to Russell Brandmarried to Laura Gallacherhe became the dad filled two small girls.
While taking a short break from her ‘California Dreams’ tour, Katy Perry spends some quality time with her husband Russell Brand in NYC’s West Village. The couple were spotted taking a walk and riding on bikes.
Katy Perry and husband Russell Brand..2011 MTV Video Music Awards – Arrivals.at the Nokia Theatre LA Live.August 28, 2011 – Los Angeles, California…… GF/CPA/PR/MCI
Katy Perry, Russell Brand at 2011 MTV Video Music Awards at The Nokia Theatre In Los Angeles.
2011 VMAs Arrivals at Nokia Ref: SPL309928 Pictured: Katy Perry and Russell Brand
The UK premiere of Arthur. Held at the O2 Arena, Greenwich Peninsula, London. This pic: Russell Brand and Katy Perry
The UK premiere of Arthur. Held at the O2 Arena, Greenwich Peninsula, London. This pic: Russell Brand and Katy Perry
Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom in Monaco, in 2018. Their marriage is announced for soon.