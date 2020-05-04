PHOTOS. Jason Momoa, Timothy Chalamet… The costume in velvet …

In recent months, the suit in velvet is back with a vengeance, on the red carpet. The proof is in the photos.

Even Barney Stinson, king of the costume of the series How I Met Your Mother had not anticipated the trend… in the last few months, the costume in velvet makes a real comeback on the red carpet of the four corners of the planet. Recently, it is Eddie Redmayne, the british actor known for his role in Fantastic Animalswho has dared this kind of outfit during a red carpet in london. He had then opted for a model mustard brand Ralph Lauren.

A month earlier, it is Patrick Schwarzeneggerfamous son, who had, meanwhile, dared the model completely pink at an event in new york city. In January 2018, Timothée Chalamet had also opted for this kind of costume, in a model bordeaux brand Berlutti, during a night in paris. So young and already a precursor… also, find out in our slideshow of the costumes in velvet, worn by Paris BrosnanJason Momoa, Lapo Elkann or Armie Hammer.

Sign up to the Newsletter Closermag.fr to receive free the latest news