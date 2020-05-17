PHOTOS – Jennifer Lopez, Charlize Theron, held the surprising stars at a party in Los Angeles

Sunday, 27 October 2019, Los Angeles, celebrating the film career of the stars at the 11th edition of the Annual Governors Awards at a party very chic. The american stars, all the appointments you have chosen for the occasion outfits glamorous but rather surprising and varied. First surprise : Jennifer Lopez. The star of 50 years ago still moulded in outfits short and sexy to show his abs exquisite, chose a long strapless dress bright yellow, very broad, which completely hides his body. Bun braided and jewelry Harry Winston around her neck, it was a sensation, so this look is different from her outfits as usual.

The young mother, Kate Mara has it also made sensation, having already lost pounds of pregnancy and appears in her bra noticeable under a blouse in lace. When Charlize Theron, always a fan of his bowl haircut, has opted for a graphic look very wise man whose a black top and a skirt bouffante Tom Ford. Scarlett Johansson has concealed his tattoo of a rose with a asymmetrical dress and Dakota Johnson has opted for a gorgeous skirt of a princess but a high particular, all signed Brandon Maxwell and jewellery from Messika.

Photo credits : press service