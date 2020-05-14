PHOTOS. Justin Bieber : eight years ago, still a teenager, he provoq…

INSTANT VINTAGE. 25 years ago today, his life is already a real novel. A self-taught musician, the canadian singer has enjoyed a meteoric rise. Personality is the most followed on social networks, Justin Bieber was also, and especially, by millions of fans during its travel. A success story global that is not without a few swirls…

In April 2011, Justin Bieber was at the height of its popularity. At the age of just 17 years, the young protégé ofUsher went from the status of a YouTube star to global icon of the teens… The best evidence of its principal star is the passage in the French capital during his My World Tour. Cries, tears, hysteria : thousands of young girls waited for hours in front of Paris-Bercy and thousands of boy copy his famous wick. However, crowd obliges, the most fortunate of them were able to see sneak the young sensation.

In 2019, it has chained the success, but almost as many setbacks. Drug, alcohol, behavior risk, for a few years, but the excesses of the young singer have more fact about him than his songs. His romantic conquests as well, including its relationship to episodes and tumultuous with the muse Disney Selena Gomez. Of the ruptures and reconciliations under increased scrutiny by his millions of fans. And when it was thought that his marriage with the top Hailey Baldwin, the daughter of actor Stephen Baldwin, in 2018, and the influence of the Church were going to help him, the singer of 25 years, treated for depression, recently announced that it was suspending his career to devote himself to his healing.

