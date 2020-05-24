PHOTOS. Katy Perry made a rare appearance on the side of her big sister Angela Hudson on the occasion of a charity gala

Saturday 9 November, the american foundation Baby2Baby hosted a charity event in Culver City, not far from Los Angeles. Katy Perry was present at the event, which came accompanied by big sister Angela Hudson.

A veritable gaggle of celebrities were made in the evening of Saturday 9 November, at a charity gala organized by the foundation Baby2Baby. In order to raise funds for the disadvantaged families, many stars were found in Culver City, near Los Angeles, this evening placed under the sign of conviviality and glitter. Among the stars present, we could see Katy Perry.

On the red carpet, the young woman of 35, whose real name is Katheryn Elizabeth Hudson has made a sensation, taking the pose under the flashes of photographers. On the occasion of the gala, Katy Perry was dressed d’a long black dress bi-color strapless silver. A sublime place that we owe to the Italian fashion house Prada – partner of the event – which featured perfectly the chest of the pretty brunette in value. Hair up in a bun, Katy Perry was lovely, the face, glistening of make-up glitter accorded to its holding.

This is not alone nor accompanied her fiancé Orlando Bloom as the american star was coming, but in the arms of his big sister Angela Hudson. It must be said that it is not often that the interpreter of “I Kissed a girl” is seen in the company of her older sister, 37-year-old. For its part, this last was dressed d’a long black dress with the right cutdotted with thousands of sequins are silver.

