PHOTOS. Kendall Jenner drastically changes their look and crack p…

Monday, September 16, Kendall Jenner has attracted all eyes at the fashion show by Burberry in London Fashion Week. And for good reason, the young woman has changed hair color. And there is nothing to be surprised.

Radical change for Kendall Jenner. The model u.s. has surprised on Monday 16 September. And for good reason : she has graced the podium of the parade of Burberry during the London Fashion Week with a new hair color. And she is now a blonde ! While in the family Kardashian-Jenner it is not uncommon to wear different colors of hair, Kendall Jenner has also taken the plunge and opted for a real colouring, while we see slightly its roots brown.

However, the 23-year old woman is not the first in her family to fall for the blond. For several years, in fact, Khloé Kardashian features this coloration, while Kim Kardashian is back to it regularly, and that Kylie Jenner the door sometimes in a wig when she does not opt for pink or blue. A choice all the same surprising on the part of Kendall Jenner, who has also delighted his fans, but also his loved ones. “Blonde, brunette, you’re sublime”, “Beautiful ! The blond goes you so well !”, can be read in the comments. Her friend, Emily Ratajkowski has not failed to tell him that “the blond it’s the fire !”while his mother Kris Jenner it has launched a “I love you Kenny !!”.

A coloring recent to Kendall Jenner since there are still a few days left, she sported his brown hair for a shopping spree in New York with Kim Kardashian. On this occasion, she had put on a dress shirt, black transparent, buttoned, over a short tight black also. Clearly the impasse on a bra, the top model has obviously not been afraid to walk the streets of the Big Apple by daring to transparency.

