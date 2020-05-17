PHOTOS Kylie Jenner : for the two years of her daughter Stormi, she organizes a birthday fairy

The small Stormi Webster celebrated its two years ! For the occasion, her mum Kylie Jenner was keen to replicate the theme park Stormi World, in a version that is totally enchanting and magical.

Sobriety, restraint and simplicity are not part of the language of Kylie Jenner. No, the mother of Stormi is constantly a point of honour to do things in a big way. And when it concerns her daughter, aged just two years old, the sister of Kendall Jenner is no-limit. She had, moreover, proved February 1, 2019for a year of his daughter ! A real theme park in honor of his baby girl, the fruit of his love with Travis Scott, had been organized. Stuffed animals huge, rides, princess dresses, stores memories …

“Stormi World 2 is better than 1”

Everything had been thought of to offer a memorable souvenir to the guests, even if the main interested remember certainly never. And for the two years of the small Stormi Webster, Kylie Jenner has republished the Stormi World. This time, the youngest of the clan Kardashian/Jenner had brought the favourite characters of her daughter : the Trolls, as well as the heroes of the Snow queen. Food stalls, games, balloons, multi-colored, clothing to the faces of Stormi… the theme of the anniversary of the little girl was clearly indicated on the goodies at his portrait : “Stormi World 2 is better than 1”.

As shown in US Weeklymany celebrities were invited to the event : the whole family Kardashian/Jenner, obviously, as well as John Legend and his wife Chrissy Teigen, Stassie Karanikolaou (the BFF Kylie Jenner), but also Travis Scott and Tristan Thompsonthe ex of Khloé Kardashian. Difficult, however, to know the budget allocated to this birthday party. On the other hand, it’s a safe bet that it far exceeded the first, held a few days ago with only the immediate family, who, after TMZ, had all the same cost the trifle of $ 100,000 (91 000 euros).