PHOTOS – Lady Gaga, Victoria Beckham, Millie Bobby Brown… they throw all their trademark beauty

Kim, Kourtney, Khloe but also Kylie, Kendall… The beauty billionaires

It all started with the Kardashian sisters, of creative clutches in series. Their last weapon ? Diamonds a collection of three perfumes inspired by the scents fetishes of the girls of the tribe multi-billionaire. But the one that flies over the game in the family is unquestionably Kylie Jennerthe youngest multi-billion dollar history. In 2015, it launches, on the internet, the Kylie Lip Kit (a pencil and a red lip to match) which was a stock-out in 60 seconds. And since, in the image of a bag of luxury, is a counterfeit to find copied and sold in the fake market around the world.

Jessica Alba and Miranda Kerr, the priestesses of the bio

We are in 2009, the model australian and ex of Orlando Bloom, joins forces with a pharmacist to start Kora Organics. An organic brand for which Miranda Kerr made the best of the ingredients made in the Pacific Ocean. Two years later, it is the turn of Jessica Alba of launch. After the consecration in the series Dark Angel in the first pregnancy, the actress founded her start-up The Honest Company. A brand beauty claiming the clean beauty before the hour. Since the brand was sold to Unilever for $ 1 billion. And then, of course, impossible not to mention Goop Beauty, the skincare brand bios premium Gwyneth Paltrow, now available in Franceux Galeries Lafayette, Champs-Elysées.

Victoria Beckham, Millie Bobby Brown, Lady Gaga, the new settlers

Honor to the youngest. In fact, the top of its 15 years Millie Bobby Brown never ceases to amaze. At the end of the summer 2019 while the teen of his age were preparing for back-to-school, the heroine of Stranger Things announced on Instagram put the last touches to Florence by Millshis brand of face care and makeup. A brand is a tribute to her grandmother, but for generation Z, of which it is part.

Zoom in now on Posh aka Victoria Beckham In 2009, it launched its brand of ready-to-wear of which the success and legitimacy is incontestable today. Then in 2017, the wife of David Beckham and mother of the lovely Harper was attempting a foray into the world of beauty via his collab with Estée Lauder. In 2019, it is finally in solo as she launches Victoria Beckham Beauty : 4 palettes, eye liners and eyeshadows creams ultra-pigmented. And is riding completely on the concept if trend of clean beauty.

Less conventional, it is impossible to conclude without mention of Lady Gaga. The one who lends an affair with Bradley Cooper is at the origin of Haus Laboratories. Of course, here there is no make up nude but the extravagance and glitter. All sold on Amazon.

