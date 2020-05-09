PHOTOS. Mariah Carey, Jennifer Aniston… women “powerful

An audience of powerful women has walked the red carpet of the evening “Power of Women 2019” last October 11 in Beverly Hills, United States.
Wind power in Beverly Hills. On October 11, at the Beverly Wilshire hotel Four Season in the United States, the stars were given an appointment for an evening of powerful. And for good reason : it was organized the event “Power of Women 2019”a creative theme that brought together Jennifer Aniston, Mariah Carey, Natalie Portman, Brie Larson, Rachel Zoe, Molly Sims, or Natasha Lyonne. So many strong women who have built a career solid thanks to their talent and their ambition, and are committed to causes that are dear to them.
The magazine Variety published tributes to each of the women a place of honour during the evening. The heart on the hand of Jennifer Aniston is put forward, through her commitment to children hospitalized cancer patients. The career of Mariah Carey, “born of a father who is black and of a white mother” as she describes herself in her autobiography to be published, is incensed. Or again the commitment of the singer Chaka Khan for to allow school children to learn music. Women so inspiring.
Sign up to the Newsletter Closermag.fr to receive free the latest news
© BESTIMAGE
2/19 –
Jennifer Aniston during the evening ‘Power of Women 2019’ at the Beverly Wilshire Four Seasons in Beverly Hills, October 11, 2019
© BESTIMAGE
3/19 –
Mariah Carey during the evening ‘Power of Women 2019’ at the Beverly Wilshire Four Seasons in Beverly Hills, October 11, 2019
© BESTIMAGE
4/19 –
Brie Larson during the evening ‘Power of Women 2019’ at the Beverly Wilshire Four Seasons in Beverly Hills, October 11, 2019
© BESTIMAGE
5/19 –
Rachel Zoe during the evening ‘Power of Women 2019’ at the Beverly Wilshire Four Seasons in Beverly Hills, October 11, 2019
© BESTIMAGE
6/19 –
Natalie Portman during the evening ‘Power of Women 2019’ at the Beverly Wilshire Four Seasons in Beverly Hills, October 11, 2019
© BESTIMAGE
7/19 –
Hannah Stocking during the evening ‘Power of Women 2019’ at the Beverly Wilshire Four Seasons in Beverly Hills, October 11, 2019
© BESTIMAGE
8/19 –
Fidji Simo during the evening ‘Power of Women 2019’ at the Beverly Wilshire Four Seasons in Beverly Hills, October 11, 2019
© BESTIMAGE
9/19 –
Molly Sims during the evening ‘Power of Women 2019’ at the Beverly Wilshire Four Seasons in Beverly Hills, October 11, 2019
© BESTIMAGE
10/19 –
Niecy Nash and Chaka Khan during the evening ‘Power of Women 2019’ at the Beverly Wilshire Four Seasons in Beverly Hills, October 11, 2019
© BESTIMAGE
11/19 –
Zuri Hall in the evening ‘Power of Women 2019’ at the Beverly Wilshire Four Seasons in Beverly Hills, October 11, 2019
12/19 –
Lindsay Salice during the evening ‘Power of Women 2019’ at the Beverly Wilshire Four Seasons in Beverly Hills, October 11, 2019
© BESTIMAGE
13/19 –
Jordan Weiss during the evening ‘Power of Women 2019’ at the Beverly Wilshire Four Seasons in Beverly Hills, October 11, 2019
© BESTIMAGE
14/19 –
Hannah Stocking during the evening ‘Power of Women 2019’ at the Beverly Wilshire Four Seasons in Beverly Hills, October 11, 2019
© BESTIMAGE
15/19 –
Joey King during the evening ‘Power of Women 2019’ at the Beverly Wilshire Four Seasons in Beverly Hills, October 11, 2019
© BESTIMAGE
16/19 –
Chaka Khan during the evening ‘Power of Women 2019’ at the Beverly Wilshire Four Seasons in Beverly Hills, October 11, 2019
© BESTIMAGE
17/19 –
Natasha Lyonne during the evening ‘Power of Women 2019’ at the Beverly Wilshire Four Seasons in Beverly Hills, October 11, 2019
© BESTIMAGE
18/19 –
Roma Downey during the evening ‘Power of Women 2019’ at the Beverly Wilshire Four Seasons in Beverly Hills, October 11, 2019
© BESTIMAGE
19/19 –
Lorene Scafaria at the evening ‘Power of Women 2019’ at the Beverly Wilshire Four Seasons in Beverly Hills, October 11, 2019