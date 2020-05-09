PHOTOS. Mariah Carey, Jennifer Aniston… women “powerful

An audience of powerful women has walked the red carpet of the evening “Power of Women 2019” last October 11 in Beverly Hills, United States.

Wind power in Beverly Hills. On October 11, at the Beverly Wilshire hotel Four Season in the United States, the stars were given an appointment for an evening of powerful. And for good reason : it was organized the event “Power of Women 2019”a creative theme that brought together Jennifer Aniston, Mariah Carey, Natalie Portman, Brie Larson, Rachel Zoe, Molly Sims, or Natasha Lyonne. So many strong women who have built a career solid thanks to their talent and their ambition, and are committed to causes that are dear to them.

The magazine Variety published tributes to each of the women a place of honour during the evening. The heart on the hand of Jennifer Aniston is put forward, through her commitment to children hospitalized cancer patients. The career of Mariah Carey, “born of a father who is black and of a white mother” as she describes herself in her autobiography to be published, is incensed. Or again the commitment of the singer Chaka Khan for to allow school children to learn music. Women so inspiring.

