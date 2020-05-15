PHOTOS. Melania and Ivanka Trump in Europe : the battle of looks

Travel in Europe, the wife of the american president and his daughter have released their most beautiful outfits.
While Donald Trump was on an official trip in Europe at the beginning of June to celebrate the 75th anniversary of the invasion, the u.s. president was accompanied by his entire family. His wife Melania had made the trip of course, but also his children Donald Jr, Ivanka, Eric and Tiffany Trump. Dinner with the queen of England in a ceremony with Emmanuel Macron… the opportunities were many to wear held sumptuous.
Dior, Dolce & Gabbana… many outfits brand
Melania Trump chose several dresses over the few days of the visit. The first lady began with controversy by choosing a dress signed Dolce & Gabbana, a brand accused of racism. With that white dress, Melania Trump wore a hat Hervé Pierre. The same evening, Melania Trump was made at the banquet of State, with a very nice dress Dior Haute Couture as she accompanied a pair of gloves, such as the use of the application. In the following days, Melania Trump alternated between a red dress, a brown coat, or a dress coat white belted at the waist.
On his side, Ivanka Trump has not failed to distinguish themselves by their choice of attire. At the dinner with the queen of England, the daughter of Donald Trump has chosen a very beautiful long dress in blue color. For the rest of the visit, the business woman of 37-year-old opted for a floral dress or a white dress decorated with a small hat.
Donald Trump and his wife Melania at their arrival in the abbey of Westminster, in London, on June 3, 2019
Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner on June 3, 2019 to London
Donald Trump received, with his wife Melania, by the queen Elisabeth II of England, at a dinner of State at Buckingham Palace, London on June 3, 2019
Donald Trump and his wife Melania welcomed by the first minister of the united kingdom and her husband to 10 Downing Street in London June 4, 2019
Donald Trump and his wife Melania Trump at the Dinner in honor of president D. Trump in London on 4 June 2019
Melania Trump, the president of the United States Donald Trump, queen Elizabeth II of England and prince Charles at the ceremony in Portsmouth for the 75th anniversary of the Normandy landings during the Second World War on June 5, 2019
The first lady Brigitte Macron, the president and Emmanuel Macron, the president, Donald Trump and Melania Trump at the prefecture of Caen on June 6, 2019
Ivanka Trump and the Secretary of State for international trade Liam Fox at a dinner of State at Buckingham Palace in London on June 3, 2019
Ivanka Trump at the dinner in honor of president Donald Trump at the Winfield House in London on June 4, 2019
Ivanka Trump in London on 4 June 2019
Ivanka Trump, advisor to the president of the United States, attended the summit Global Entrepreneurship 2019 at The Hague on 5 June 2019
Ivanka and Melania Trump invited the 4 June 2019 at Winfield House in London