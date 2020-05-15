PHOTOS. Melania and Ivanka Trump in Europe : the battle of looks

Travel in Europe, the wife of the american president and his daughter have released their most beautiful outfits.

While Donald Trump was on an official trip in Europe at the beginning of June to celebrate the 75th anniversary of the invasion, the u.s. president was accompanied by his entire family. His wife Melania had made the trip of course, but also his children Donald Jr, Ivanka, Eric and Tiffany Trump. Dinner with the queen of England in a ceremony with Emmanuel Macron… the opportunities were many to wear held sumptuous.

Dior, Dolce & Gabbana… many outfits brand

Melania Trump chose several dresses over the few days of the visit. The first lady began with controversy by choosing a dress signed Dolce & Gabbana, a brand accused of racism. With that white dress, Melania Trump wore a hat Hervé Pierre. The same evening, Melania Trump was made at the banquet of State, with a very nice dress Dior Haute Couture as she accompanied a pair of gloves, such as the use of the application. In the following days, Melania Trump alternated between a red dress, a brown coat, or a dress coat white belted at the waist.

On his side, Ivanka Trump has not failed to distinguish themselves by their choice of attire. At the dinner with the queen of England, the daughter of Donald Trump has chosen a very beautiful long dress in blue color. For the rest of the visit, the business woman of 37-year-old opted for a floral dress or a white dress decorated with a small hat.

