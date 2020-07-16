PHOTOS – Melania Trump : his suit is (still) a lot to talk about

The criticism will stick to the skin. Since her husband was elected president of the united States, Melania Trump, has often been the target of criticism. For them, the departure of his deeds and gestures, all of this is subject to comments. And, especially, their costumes. Since she became First Lady, she has several times the controversy with his clothes as during his trip in Africa, but also when she had sported a jacket suggesting that she “didn’t care” about the plight of the migrants. Nothing is safe to Melania Trumpeven during the solemn day of the 4th of July. To celebrate the Independence Day of this year, the presidential couple has taken on the leadership of South Dakota for a day of celebration in front of mount Rushmore, where they spent the day before attending a show of fireworks in the evening.

And if the eyes of the visitors and the presidential couple is fixed on the projections, the internet users have been attracted by the dress of Melania Trump. For the start of the day, the First Lady had confided to Alexander McQueen, the creator of the favorite of Kate Middleton. She wore one of her dresses midi, called the Dance of the Girls with a belt at the waist and whose skirt is finished asymmetrically. And this is not the cup a surprising that has been criticized by internet users, but the reason for this costume to nearly $ 4,000. In the fabric of this dress is a black drawing hand drawn by the students of the prestigious academy of design, Central Saint Martinsas explained in Whoa. This abstract pattern of representation of women dancing is born after a drawing session in the company of the illustrator, Julie Verhoeven. And in the social networks, has led to an avalanche of messages.

“Now he is based in the dress of Melania”

“Melania has chosen a white dress states for his party in the state of North Dakota, and before his departure, took the Win with a permanent marker”joked that a user can make before another adds : “Someone wants to please remove this thing ! Now draw in the dress of Melania”. Visibly stunned by the pattern of the dress Melania Trump, they are given for the heart of joy. “Donald has decided that the paths of the hurricanes in the dress”one can read on Twitter, when some make sure that the First Lady needs “The independence of Trump”. Far from paying attention to the critics, who perhaps wanted to convey a message with her outfit (as usual) has explained, after having spent a “what a wonderful night at the majestic Mount Rushmore” in “celebrate the spirit of independence of America” while “to witness a beautiful display of fireworks” : “Think about the ideals that make this country great and let us always remember the blessings of freedom”.

What happens with Melania graffiti dress? pic.twitter.com/6lKUdeliik — Rebecca Starovich (@RStarovich) The 4 of July 2020

It seems Donald took his Sharpie to Melania’s dress. pic.twitter.com/vafal1tjK4 — Devin Duque (@sirDukeDevin) The 4 of July 2020

Donald Trump got bored and pulled out all of Melania of the white dress with a sharpie on the Air Force One pic.twitter.com/iFQ0C8VI7i — Red (@Redpainter1) The 4 of July 2020

>>> You can also find a slide show in look at the messages of the First Lady

Photo credits : Getty