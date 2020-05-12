PHOTOS – Natalie Portman sexy in a dress slit that reveals her slender legs

Surprise for fans of the Avengers ! Natalie Portman, who is not in the casting of this last episode, Avengers : Endgame (released April 24, the cinema in France), was, nevertheless, present on the red carpet in Los Angeles for the before-first american. Sublime, the actress wore a look very sober, draped in a long dress with the pleated skirt and the sleeveless top. A dress slit that reveals her lovely slender legs of a dancer of the collection autumn-winter 2019 signed Dior.

The actress of 37 years, mother of two children, always a wonderful line. Egérie Dior, the american star was sublime, her hair knotted in a ponytail low, and a smoky eye highlighted her brown eyes. Her bright complexion was accented with a touch of blush, not to mention a hint of highlighter leaving his face free.

Canonissime, Natalie Portman was all the more a sensation, that it does not play in the latest installment of the Avengers but has participated in theadventure with Chris Hemsworth in Thor in 2011 and 2013. Seeing her on the red carpet, the fans of the saga have immediately imagined she could return in an upcoming episode.. Follow !

