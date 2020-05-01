PHOTOS. Natalie Portman shows off her bra at the …

Wednesday, September 11, Natalie Portman attended the premiere of Lucy in the sky during the festival of Toronto. The actress had put on an outfit more sexy.

We never saw it. Wednesday, 11 September, on the red carpet of the Toronto film festival, Natalie Portman has made a sensation. In Canada, the actress presented her new film, Lucy in the sky, in which she plays an astronaut who returns to Earth after a long mission in space and for which, nothing will go as planned. For the occasion, Natalie Portman had put on a gorgeous black dress signed Christian Dior. A choice that is not trivial, since it is an ambassador for the house of French haute couture.

Her evening dress had a strapless, asymmetrical, lace, chic, sexy and transparent bra of the same color and a skirt that hinted at her long legs. Look for the less elegant and transparent so that it went wonderfully. To complement her outfit, Natalie Portman had a bet on a make-up smoky and stud earrings in diamond. A chic look, which is reminiscent of the one she wore in Black Swan, in 2010, a film for which she won an Oscar. A few weeks ago, Natalie Portman was in the news for a subject far away from the cinema.

In his autobiography Then It Fell Appartthe singer Moby returning to his love stories of the past, including with some… Natalie Portman. In his memory, he would have had “a brief adventure” with actress oscar winner. Only problem : the woman does not have the same memory of the facts. In an interview with Harper’s Bazaarthe actress 37-year-old clarified that she has never thought of Moby as his companion. On the other hand, she did not fail to stress that, at the time, when she was only 18 years old, she had seen him as a man much older than she is, “scary”and that was trying to exceed its limits : “I was surprised to learn that he described with the very little time that I spent with him as a date. Because I remember a much older man who was weird with me when I just came to get my degree in high school”.

