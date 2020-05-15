PHOTOS. Nicki Minaj, Lindsay Lohan, David Guetta : the people …

Many celebrities have walked the red carpet of the MTV Europe Music Awards 2018 Sunday 4 November in Bilbao, Spain. And some of us have dazzled with their outfits… surprising.

At each ceremony outfits crazy. And the evenings MTV are no exception to the rule. Sunday, November 4th, many artists attended the MTV Europe Music Awards 2018 which took place in Bilbao in Spain. Presented this year by actress and singer, Hailee Steinfeld, the ceremony has crowned great winner of the evening, the singer, Camila Cabello, who has received no less than five awards. Among them, one of the “best artist” and “best video clip” and “best song” for its title Havana. But the point that we will take probably the most of this evening, the looks, surprising many celebrities.

A start without too much of a surprise by… Nicki Minaj. The singer appeared in a body silver Versace with a long skirt, and a harness Swarovski and a mask of Medusa (a collaboration between the brand of jewels and Versace, of which the Medusa is the emblem), which attracted all eyes. A taste for the bling-bling and the excessiveness of which the singer was awarded the prize for “best look”. It is what it is. Among the other vips present, we have been able to see Lindsay Lohan, Janet Jackson, who received the Global Icon Award, model Jourdan Dunnthe French DJ David Guetta, singers Bebe Rexha and Halsey, as well as Jason Derulo.

Slideshow made by Sedona Combet.

