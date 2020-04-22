PHOTOS Nikos Aliagas nostalgic : the facilitator shares his encounters with the Star Academy

Nikos Aliagas has made a comeback in the past. While the emissions of the Star Academy are now available on YouTube, the host of the French tv channel TF1 has remembered all his good times in the famous télécrochet. And at the time, the presenter was hosting of very large stars on her tray.

Due to the containmentthe French no longer know what to watch out for is to change ideas. Between the series on Netflix, and reruns of various tv programs, it is not easy to find. But the production company Endemol Shine France has found THE gift for all nostalgic. Viewers can relive on YouTube the best moments of emission now cults : Secret Story, Star Academy, Money Drop and MasterChef. A real pleasure, especially for fans of the famous télécrochet that Jenifer, Nolwenn Leroy or Grégory Lemarchal.

Unforgettable moments

While people are back in the loop the sequences cults the Star AcademyNikos Aliagas has also plunged back into the memories of that great era where he ran the program. And in eight seasons, the host of TF1 has seen a parade of stars on her tray. Beyoncé, Britney Spears, Madonna, Patrick Bruel : all the greatest artists have sung at the Star Academy. ” Because since this morning, all the world speaks to me of the Star Academy, here are some pictures of a time when you laughed well “, he wrote on Twitter, sharing some of his moments are the most unforgettable.

Very proud dad of the little Andréas has even unveiled a snapshot where we can see it wiggle with Beyoncé. Good times that are remémorés also happy to internet users. They have also been very impressed with the facilitator has not taken a ride and is still as enthusiastic in front of the cameras.