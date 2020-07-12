PHOTOS of Bar Refaeli displays her flat belly after three pregnancies

Since its birth in February of last year, the top-model Bar Refaeli has not been idle. The young man has already found a wasp waist that does not deprive it of show to his fans. This Saturday, July 11, the model posted a picture of herself in a swimsuit on Instagram in which we can admire her belly, thin.

The past month of February, Bar Refaeli, published in social networks a picture of her after her third childbirth. A photo with a title happy “Third baby in three and a half years, life is beautiful“. Less than a month after she posed proudly with body of gold, to show its line of find. A bet more than successful four months later : the ex of Leonardo DiCaprio (that dated back from 2005 to 2011) has nothing to envy to other high-end models and can produce a slim belly. It is not for nothing that in may of 2012, Bar Refaeli was chosen as the sexiest woman in the world according to Maxim magazine. At 35 years of age and after three pregnancies later, Bar Refaeli continued to turn up the heat on Instagram.

A belly to ultra-slim seduces

This Friday, July 10, the dummy of israel, of course, I wanted to share the results of your weight loss. Lying casually in the grass, she poses. The green of her bathing suit that is reminiscent of the colour of their eyes. Bar Refaeli legend : “ Friday, Fun day“. A shot that has a lot more time to its three million subscribers. They are not stingy on the compliments, and covering the upper part of the model of praise : “The most beautiful”, “Wonderful”, “Sublime” one can read in the midst of an avalanche of emoticons in the shape of a heart and smiley faces of any type. Married for 2015 the business man israeli Adi Ezrathe milf seems to swim in happiness. A happiness that is a joy to share with her fans.