PHOTOS of Bar Refaeli displays her flat belly after three pregnancies

The past month of February, Bar Refaeli, published in social networks a picture of her after her third childbirth. A snapshot with a caption, happy “Third baby in three years and a half, the life is beautiful”. Less than a month after she posed proudly with body of gold, to show its line of find. A bet more than successful four months later : the ex of Leonardo DiCaprio (who dated from 2005 to 2011) has nothing to envy to other high-end models and can produce a slim belly. It is not for nothing that in may of 2012, Bar Refaeli was chosen as the sexiest woman in the world according to Maxim magazine. At 35 years of age and after three pregnancies later, Bar Refaeli continued to turn up the heat on Instagram.

A belly to ultra-slim seduces

This Friday, July 10, the dummy of israel, of course, I wanted to share the results of your weight loss. Lying casually in the grass, she poses. The green of her bathing suit that is reminiscent of the colour of their eyes. Bar Refaeli title : “Friday Fun day”. A shot that it rained a lot in its three million subscribers. They are not stingy on the compliments, and covering the upper part of the model of praise : “The most beautiful”, “Wonderful”, “Sublime” can be read in the middle of an avalanche of emoticons in the shape of a heart and smiley faces of any type. The wedding of the year 2015 to the business man israeli Adi Ezra, the mother seems to swim in happiness. A happiness that is a joy to share with her fans.

