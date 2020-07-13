PHOTOS of Brooklyn Beckham boyfriend : discover the exorbitant price of the ring will be offered to Nicola Peltz

Brooklyn Beckham fills : it is to ask for the hand of his girlfriend, Nicola Peltz, and must marry soon. To mark the occasion, the son of David Beckham had provided the means, offering a ring from the prize to his beautiful.

Brooklyn Beckham in the way of commitment. After a tempestuous relationship with Hana CrossBrooklyn has found love in the arms of Nicola Peltz. This Saturday, July 11, Brooklyn Beckham announced on Instagram that he had asked the hand of his beautiful : “Two weeks ago, I asked my companion of the soul, of his hand, and she said yes. I am the luckiest guy in the world. I promise to be the best husband, and one day the best father. I love you my baby”. In the photo, the young actress wears a very beautiful ringeven more prominent in a story Instagram posted by the future husband.

A quarter of a million

The ring is not only beautiful, it is also very expensive. According to The Sun, this ring would have cost the paltry sum of 250 000 pounds sterling (278 000). An emerald slightly under-evaluated by the Mirrorwho believes from his side that the trinket had cost between 150 000 and $ 200 000 the son of former footballer, drawing on the expertise of a communications director for a company specialized in the manufacturing of engagement rings. “The ring of Nicola seems to be a diamond emerald 4.5 to 5 carats in a typical configuration of a thin strip, develops, in the same source. The beauty and precision are the watchwords of the engagement ring emerald cut. The length of the lines of the cut give the stone its appearance elegant and sophisticated”. It may be that Brooklyn has been able to count with the help of David Beckham ? The former player of Manchester United it seems, in fact, absolutely delighted with the choice of your child. “This is the beginning of an exciting journey”if you are excited about David Beckham, in his account of Instagram, Sunday, July 12. And a good trip, you have to put the price.