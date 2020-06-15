PHOTOS of Emma Watson surprise your boyfriend in the streets of London

The british actress Emma Watson, who are usually very discreet about his love life, was taken by surprise by photographers uk this Thursday, October 24, kiss a stranger in the streets of London.

Emma Watson it is not the type of eccentric. “I want to be logical. I can’t speak with my boyfriend in an interview, and then expect that people do not come to me to take a picture as soon as I get out of the house, You can have it all“said the british actress of 29 years in the columns of Vanity Fair magazine. We only know that the star of the saga Harry Potter has been in a relationship with Cole Cook, half-brother of the famous singer Alicia Keys, William Mack Knight, and, more recently, Domingo Plaza. But if the actress is new couplethis is the time with a stranger.

That may well be the lucky one ?

Emma Watson has been surprise by the photographers of the Daily Mail in the process of “kisses” a handsome young man with the long hair and glasses in the streets of London. They were photographed coming out of a gallery in london, the young woman kissing her boyfriend without even stopping to your phone conversation. That, then, quickly jumped into the waiting car. A “the research” has been released by the media in the united kingdom to know the identity of the lucky winner of the heart of the unforgettable Hermione Granger. While Ron Weasley crying in the Den…