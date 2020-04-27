Photos of hairstyles of Charlize Theron : blonde, brunette, short hair or long, zoom in on the cuts of the actress

Blonde, brunette, short hair or long… Zoom in on the cuts adopted by the actress since the beginning of his career.

With it, one goes from surprise to surprise. In 25 years (!) career, Charlize Theron, 44 years old, has never ceased to vary her roles and… to style her hair. And each time, she managed to we subjugate, and we put full eyes. It is seen most often in blond (which she has tested all of the shades), Charlize is a true brown, a color that she appropriates from time to time according to his desires.

On the same subject



For what is the length and the shape of her hair, again, Charlize has tried everything or almost : cup hairstyle, haircut, hair ras (for the purposes of Mad Max : Fury Road), buckles, square, short, long and mid-long, ponytail, ponytail, bun, bangs… And the worst part is that he goes each time to wonder.

>> On the occasion of the release of his latest film, Scandalreturn in images on the looks that hair of Charlize Theron.

——————-

Read also :

Charlize Theron remembers the worst date of his life

10 things you never knew (maybe) not on Charlize Theron