Photos of The unforgettable moments of E! that have defined pop culture

After recovering from the injuries of his car accident in September of 2019, Kevin Hart has made his big comeback on stage at the people’s Choice Awards in 2019, to accept his award for Best comedian of the year and gave us a speech in relation to, after you have had the right to a standing ovation.

“In the first place, I thank God, because I should not be here,” Hart said. “But now that I’m here, I can appreciate life even more. It helps Me to appreciate the things that matter to you most. The family. I want to thank my wife and my children, who have really supported.”

Hart also thanked his faithful followers, and concluded : “You do not know the effect that it has on us, artists, with your energy, with your support. What matters more than anything in the world, and I really want to thank you for having supported me during this difficult period.”