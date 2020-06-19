Vogue Turfu, a true phenomenon of Instagramhave fun with the benevolence of fashion, its codes, series of photos or fashion shows, by the diversion and places them in situations of everyday life. A great dose of humor (and the culture of fashion also) the universe is sometimes a little too seriously in the Realm of Fashion.

And it works ! With more than 142 000 subscribers, the account Instagram of Vogue magazine Turfu continues to grow, for the greatest pleasure of all. The collaborations are multiplying lately,” the artist instagrammeur “signed a campaign with the brand Maje. This week, you will be able to find your unique voice in our own pages, and in our account of Instagram he will take command on Thursday 18th of June 2020. It was at the Hotel du Rond-Point des Champs-Élysées in Paris, and with the benevolence of his team that we have been able to do this interview and fashion shoot, the first collaboration with a magazine, placed under the sign of good humor.

Gala : That is Vogue Turfu ?

@VogueTurfu : I am young. I am the account Instagram of humor, born in September of 2018. Distracts Me from the fashion images in the memes* benevolent. I illustrate the everyday life and concerns – often vital –, a generation of young adults : industrial relations, the sentimental life or lack of it chronic.

Gala : what is it that made you want to start an account in instagram ?

@VogueTurfu : My first posts are born in the form of the stories posted on my personal account. Pushed by my friends, I started a separate profile for the file. I was far from imagining the excitement that this library of jokes schoolboy could lead to…

Gala : Why remain anonymous ?

@VogueTurfu : To stay free and continue to allow me. Advance masked(e) allows me to express myself without a filter. More specifically, anonymity is the key to always be invited to the fashion shows and sidewalk sales.

Gala : What is the post that has worked better ?

@VogueTurfu : recently (this interview was conducted before the déconfinement, ed.), the publications that mocked him the “difficulties” modern ” to live in confinement. They have a lot state of mine that have been liked and shared. Probably has a bit of a cathartic effect, and alleviate some of the difficulty to experience the fact of not being able to post your coffee at Starbucks or your look of the day…

Gala : what are your inspirations ?

@VogueTurfu : I am very curious of all. I’m curious of all. Everything inspires me… whether it’s 27 tickets bank of the lost card at the bottom of my bag every Sunday morning, or a voice message to my n+1 that can’t print a PowerPoint presentation.

Gala : What personality inspires you in particular ?

@VogueTurfu : Celine Dion. His recklessness dress, and her pleasure is infectious to wear total looks hysterical that I delight. In another record, the images shared by the british royal family on Instagram is also very inspiringbecause I like the change in situations of the daily life almost trivial.

Gala : what are the personalities that you follow ?

@VogueTurfu : These are they that follow me, because I am only my instinct.

Gala : That laugh the most at this time ?

@VogueTurfu : Alison Wheeler for its ability to capture the spirit of the time. Through your humor direct and very spontaneous, reflects accurately the phenomena of pop culturewhose memes are obviously a part.

Gala : do you work alone ?

@VogueTurfu : first of all, I’m of the fed(e) by a whole industry that produces many images in the minute Mariah Carey only has stilettos. A large part of my “job” is in the tracking of the photographs to the strong potential among the ad campaigns, editorials, the selfies and the red carpet. But with time and awareness, Now I can tell you that on the eve of my subscribers who are also watching.

Gala : what are the messages that you can’t ?

@VogueTurfu : One does not forget anyone and everyone takes for his grade. But I am careful to make sure that my hooks that resonate with the greatest number of people. J‘with the hope of avoiding deeper in the complex that are too specific therefore, potentially more profound :” We do not leave baby in a corner. “

Gala : how you Can laugh of everything ? Even so, we can laugh in the way ?

@VogueTurfu : overwhelmed by way of a lot of defects, but will never be able to reproach him to not laugh at herself. In my point of view it is possible to laugh at everything and everyone through the prism of luxury, because nothing is of vital importance, and definitive. The fashion is beautiful when she embraces her condition as superficial and irrational, as well as self-deprecating as it implies.

You can also find this number exceptionally in the Gala go on sale June 18, 2020.Director mode : Grégory Crognier. Stylist : Paul-Arthur Jean-Marie. Hair and make-up : Cyril Lanoir for the Wise and Talented. Assistant of photography : Barbara Ikkache. Assistant stylist : Victoria Trebeau. Assistant hair and makeup : Yazid Mallek

Photo credits : Photographer : Thomas Babeau