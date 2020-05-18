PHOTOS. Paris Hilton, Emma Watson, Jennifer Lopez… What’s

A Swedish study has revealed the top 10 stars of the most pollueuses in the world. Bill Gates comes far in front, with a carbon footprint estimated at 1 600 tonnes of CO2. Emma Watson and Jennifer Lopez are included in the ranking.
As shown in Daily Maila Swedish university has asked its students to analyse the carbon footprint of all of the biggest stars in the world, in order to establish the ranking of the ten most pollueuses. Far ahead, Bill Gates is the greatest polluterwith a carbon footprint estimated to be 1600 tonnes of CO2. The american billionaire has taken 59 times the aircraft in 2017, and has traveled a distance of 350 000 kilometersmainly aboard his private jet Bombardier BD-700, which can accommodate up to nineteen passengers.
Bill Gates is followed by Paris Hilton. The starlet has a carbon footprint estimated at 1260 tonnes of CO2, and has traveled more than 275,000 miles in the world. Jennifer Lopez complete the podium, with 225,000 miles, for a carbon footprint of 1050 metric tons of CO2. The figures analysed taking into account all the data of 2017 published by celebrities on their social networks, such as Twitter and Instagram. The scholars emphasize, therefore, that the calculations may not be accuratesome journeys could be made without being relayed.
Emma Watson is the British the most pollueuse
The billionaire american Oprah Winfrey to finish fourth with a carbon footprint well below the first three listed above, but valued all the same to 616 tonnes of CO2, for 135 000 kilometres. Then follow the founder of Facebook Mark Zuckerberg with 105 000 miles travelled for a carbon footprint of 485 tonnes of CO2, the business woman and billionaire Meg Whitmanthe deceased designate Karl Lagerfeldthe influencer Felix von der Laden or even the football player German Andre Schurrle.
Finally, the actress Emma Watson complete the top 10, and is proving to be the British the most pollueuse the world, according to this study. The actress star ofHarry Potter has travelled less than 70 000 km in the world in 2017, and has taken fourteen times the plane. Its carbon footprint, estimated at 15 tons, corresponds to the double of that made by every Briton, on average, every year, computed in the vicinity of 8.2 tonnes of CO2.
