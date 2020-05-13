PHOTOS. Robert Downey Jr : back on the comeback miraculous …

Robert Downey Jr is the poster of Avengers : Endgame. Back on the path of a former child prodigy who, victim of multiple addictions, has nearly end up in the dustbin of Hollywood.

The comedian Robert Downey Jr celebrated its 54 years on April 4. Today the poster for Avengers : Endgame, the star is the third actor highest paid in Hollywood, with revenues 2018 valued by Forbes at $ 81 million. A success dazzling and a world recognition therefore… but that nothing, really nothing, no indication that that’s still a few years ! Flash-back.

Robert Downey Jr is what is known as a child star : he started at five years old in 1970 in the movie Pound signed by his father Robert Downey Sr. Boyfriend’s roommate Kiefer Sutherland for several years, Robert Downey Jr is going to have, from years 80, a trajectory in the comet, driven by a fruitful collaboration at Saturday night live and most memorable roles (the film Less than zero). In 1992, he was selected to interpret Charlie Chaplin in the film Chaplin. To embody the legend of the cinema, Robert Downey Jr there is a methodical preparation and ultra-intensive, which dazzles the spectators on the screen. The film earned him an Oscar nomination and a slew of commitments in ambitious films (Short cuts, Killers born…). This arrival on the top steps of the podium Robert Downey Jr sign also the beginning of the end for the actor who battle with addictions to all sorts of drugs, including cocaine and heroin.

The “taste of metal”

In 1999, Robert Downey Jr was trying to explain his multiple relapses before a magistrate : “It is as if I had a shotgun in the mouth, the finger on the trigger and that I loved the taste of the metal of the weapon.“After multiple treatments and a bit of prison, the ultra-talented Robert Downey Jr is offered a new chance. He landed a important role in the series Ally McBeal that proved a massive hit then. But her addictions the have intrigued always : after two arrests for narcotics, he is fired from one day to the next in the series.

The fall…

Robert Downey Jr becomes a pariah. Some directors, for example Woody Allen, would like to start it, but the insurance companies systematically refuse to cover the actor was deemed unrecoverable. Nasty rumors start bonus to get out : not only the actor would be a drug addict, but as a bonus it would be bipolar, which would explain his sudden mood swings. At the same time, his wife, the actress Deborah Falconer divorce in 2004 after 12 years of marriage. Robert Downey Jr heals — he claims not to have touched the drug since 2003 — and waiting for its hour.

And the new come-back

It is the screenwriter and director Shane Black (the film series Lethal weapon), one of his close friends, who will give him the foot in the stirrup in 2005. The thriller of humour (very) black Kiss Kiss Bang Bang it can be seen that tests have not scratched an ounce of talent Robert Downey Jr. The same year there is another friend of Robert Downey Jr, George Clooney, who offers him another small role in Good night and Good luck. Again, Robert Downey Jr excels. Just as it will ensure even more in the film of serial killer Zodiacsigned in 2007 by David Fincher. The message is clear : Robert Downey Jr is “clean”, he wants it and, on the screen, it still serves as a god.

The man of steel

The come-back final and the beginning of a beautiful fortune are offered by the Marvel studios. Who better than Robert Downey Jr can better understand and embody Iron Man, alias Tony Stark, the superhero is great and the alcoholic in armor ? Jon Favreauthe director is sure of his choice. He is right. Iron Man is a monumental cardboard (585 million $ of revenue the worlds) that not only reinstalls to the top Robert Downey Jrbut also saves Marvel, then on the verge of bankruptcy. Robert Downey Jr confirmed, still and always, in embodying a version that is shifted Sherlock Holmes for Guy Ritchiethe ex-husband of Madonna. Since then, the entire career of Robert Downey Jr is vampirisée by Iron Man : that is, on the films centred on the hero in armour, either on the movies choral superhero (Avengers, making reboots a thing of Spiderman…).

Hero ball

Because, mine of nothing, if Robert Downey Jr became wealthy, he no longer has to incarnate something other than Tony Stark since The judge (2014), a dramatic family, which has been a big flop. Iron Man was the savior of Robert Downey Jrnow it is especially the cannonball. To the point that it is the actor himself who seems to have reined in the four irons for a Iron Man 4 announced for ages. After the release this year ofAvengers Endgamewhere he takes over the role, Robert Downey Jr say goodbye to the hero in armor. It is found in 2021 in a new Sherlock Holmes as well as in films very different in 2020 (the comedies All-star weekend signed Jamie Foxx and The voyage of Doctor Dolittle). Robert Downey Jr, the former pariah of Hollywood, re-married since 2005 to the producer Susan Levin, is finally free.

Slide show directed by Anne-Laure Duvernet.

