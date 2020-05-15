PHOTOS. Robert Pattinson is the new Batman : who are the …

According to Variety, Robert Pattinson has recently signed his contract with Matt Reeves and went on to portray the next Batman, waiting in the cinema in June 2021. Closer to you offers a retro-women who have made capsize the heart of the british actor.

It is now recognised ! If the past several weeks, the information was only a vague rumor spreading on social networks around the world, Variety and Deadline reveal this Friday, may 31, that the contract is finally signed. In June 2021, Robert Pattinson will play the new Batman in the cinema, and will succeed Michael Keaton, George Clooney or Christian Bale and Ben Affleck.

It is in 2008 that the career of Robert Pattinson has been a real springboard for the international. The success of Twilight makes it popular in the world. At the age of 22, the young british actor is in a romantic relationship hidden for a long time with Kristen Stewart, with whom he shared the poster of the saga. Over the months, the rumors are becoming more persistent, and push the two lovebirds to formalize their love relationship.

In 2012, the magazine US Weekly publishes compromising photos, on which Kristen Stewart appears to be very complicit with director Rupert Sanders. The actress has publicly apologized to Robert Pattinson, but the couple did not survive. Two years later, the british actor confirmed not to be in a relationship with Kristen Stewart. It begins in the wake of a new love story with the singer and dancer british FKA twigs.

According to many rumors, never confirmed, FKA twigs and Robert Pattinson are would be engaged in April 2015. After three years of living together, the couple finally separated in the summer of 2017. It is with the mannequin Suki Waterhouse that Robert Pattinson is now in a relationship. The two lovebirds have formalized their love story it has been nearly a year, but remain very discrete about their private life. Kristen Stewart, she is now in a couple with the stylist Sara Dinkin.

Sign up to the Newsletter Closermag.fr to receive free the latest news