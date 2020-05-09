PHOTOS. Ryan Reynolds: back on her love story with Bl…

The actor Ryan Reynolds celebrates the October 23, his birthday. Flash-back on the very beautiful love story that unites the actor-canadian american actress Blake Lively for nearly a decade.

The canadian star Ryan Reynolds feast on 23 October 2019 its 43rd anniversary. For nearly a decade, Ryan Reynolds lives a beautiful love story with the actress Blake Lively. A romance that looks like output from a romantic comedy, even if Ryan Reynolds, a great lover of dry humor, said he had fallen in love with his beautiful only “after sex.“

The future couple Reynolds – Lively met in 2010 on the set of the z series Green Lantern. It is not the strike of lightning, but a nice friendship that starts : Blake Lively is, it is also a great whistleblower of valves. This year, Ryan Reynolds is also in the process of divorce Scarlett Johansson he had married in 2008. A year after Green LanternThe future couple is found in a romantic dinner with another couple. Normally Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds each had one other partner in sight, but they must make the obvious : it makes sparks rather between the two of them. Some time later, in October 2011, they find themselves in a restaurant, talk to more lust and, just before the closure of the establishment, and put in the head to dance a little. This is where Ryan Reynolds told HQ that he had understood that a “the line was crossed.“

According to Blake Livelythe fact that they have been close friends for a good time before heading to the set is no stranger to the success of their union. She explained in 2016 : “It [Ryan Reynolds] really is my friend not only in our history, but in everyday life. It is first my friend […] I don’t know the secret to happiness, but this, this is the secret of the mine.“Since the couple married in September 2012 and had three children together in 2014, 2016, and recently, in 2019. The “worst” in the couple Reynolds — Lively it’s not that they are both very beautiful and are one of the most adorable couples in Hollywood. No, the more “awful” it is that, as a bonus, the two specimens have a sense of derision simply irresistible.

For years, Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively engage in a “war” no thank you on the social networks. Examples ? Last August, Ryan Reynolds wish a happy birthday to his lady of the heart. But, for the occasion, not matter for the actor to choose beautiful shots Blake : it publishes to the contrary a series of photos folder “ where his companion grimace, seems exhausted or wearing a hat atrocious. Blake Lively is not in rest : in 2017, it wishes on the social networks, a happy birthday to her Ryan Reynolds him whispering in the caption a “Happy birthday baby.“Except that on the photo illustration, Ryan Reynolds is almost entirely cut off from the frame and we no longer see in his place… that his comrade Ryan Gosling ! The year 2019 will be no exception. For the anniversary of her lover, Blake Lively chose a photo… special (below) she commented thus : “I’ve selected a good. Happy birthday Ryan.“

Slideshow made by Charlotte Gonthier.

Sign up to the Newsletter Closermag.fr to receive free the latest news