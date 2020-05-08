PHOTOS. Salma Hayek out with her daughter Valentina and …

In the company of her husband, Salma Hayek was out with their daughter Valentina and several of her girlfriends, in the streets of Beverly Hills, this Tuesday, August 14.

The family Pinault-Hayek was to release this Tuesday, August 14 ! The actress mexican-lebanese american Salma Hayek enjoyed an evening in a restaurant hollywood, in the company of a friend of her, of her husband François-Henri Pinault, their daughter Valentina as well as several of his girlfriends. And to judge from the photos, it seems that all the small troop has had a great time !

All have spent their Tuesday night in a very chic restaurant called “Madeo”located in the heart of West Hollywood. All the small troop out of the establishment with a smile on lips, arm and arm, up to take the pose in front of the paparrazi. Salma Hayek, her daughter Valentina and their friends seemed delighted with their evening, while the famous French businessman François-Henri Pinault followed behind the ladies.

As usual, the actress of 51 years was sublime, in a long black dress at the style bohemian. To give a mysterious side to her look, she accessorized with a hat from straw to black, with a nice pair of shoes. The hair natural and wavy, Salma Hayek opted for a natural beauty in shades of nude. To his side, his daughter Valentina had a casual style with jeans and a sweatshirt large, accompanied by a pair of tap-dancing pink, very trendy !

