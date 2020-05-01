PHOTOS. Sandra Bullock sells his home in Sunset Strip in Los A…

Sandra Bullock has decided to sell his villa on Sunset Strip in Los Angeles after renting for a year.

Owner of three residences in Los Angeles, Sandra Bullock has decided to separate one of them. If she keeps her apartment in the Sierra Towers in West Hollywood, and his mansion in Beverly Hills, the american actress has decided to sell her villa to the Sunset Strip for nearly $ 3 million. Established as a luxury rental fully furnished for a year to $ 15,000 per month, this sublime abode, hidden behind the very chic hotel Chateau Marmont, is also found to be not of the house of Cameron Diaz.

On an area of 292 square meters, this house has four bedrooms and three bathrooms, as recorded in Variety. Californian style of the 1940s, the villa has several living areas very inviting, including a cosy lounge with a fireplace corner, a ceiling is exceptionally high and a multimedia wall discreet, hidden behind a series of wall panels sliding. The kitchen is spacious with black granite counters and a central island double. Outside is a patio, isolated next to a huge swimming pool and a spa on a paved terrace. Very well known for being a district that’s home to many celebrities, the Sunset Strip is in general very quiet. And the breathtaking view of Los Angeles that can be seen from the remains of Sandra Bullock has enough to capsize it.

