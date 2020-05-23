PHOTOS – Shiloh, daughter of Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie, is celebrating its 13 years, and says his tastes

Happy birthday, Shiloh Nouvel Jolie-Pitt ! 13 years agothe first biological child of Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie are already the parents of two adopted children, Maddox and Zahara – came to the world, in the middle of the dunes of Namibia. Would she have the eyes and the cool attitude of dad, the mouth and the character determined mom? Then it comes full foot in the teens, the young girl does not disappoint. Since its 5 years old, Shiloh, the admiring of her big brothers Maddox and Pax, adopted in 2007, wearing clothes of a boy and asks what it is called John. His refusal to conform to stereotypes has not failed to raise a few eyebrows, some asserting even that the child wished to change sex. His parents have decided to allow it to flourishas she wished. Angelina herself was not a little girl “girly”, at the same age.

Practicing soccer for a few years, Shiloh turned to the guitar, there are little. The music seems to be the comfort from the separation of his parents, effected in 2016 after 11 years together and 2 years of marriage. Of all the children Jolie-Pitt, Shiloh, very close to his father, Brad, would be that would be the most poorly lived the long legal battle between his two parents. Officially unmarried for long and on the verge of finalizing their divorce amicably, Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt have decided to soothe their relationship and share custody of their “tribe rainbow” for the good of their children. The only gift that was waiting for Shiloh for 13 years.

