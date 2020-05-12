PHOTOS. The great return of Cara Delevingne on the catwalk

The model Cara Delevingne made her return on the catwalk runways for Prada at the Fashion Week in Milan on Thursday 21 February.

Cara Delvingne back on the front of the stage. The model was on the catwalk during the Fashion Week in Milan. Thursday 21 February, the star marches to the Prada brand, which unveiled its collection of Ready-to-Wear Fall/Winter 2019-2020. The 26-year-old appeared in a black dress and white printed and lace, at the collar contrasting white and a pair of boots workwear. Black hair knotted and perfectly coiffed, Cara Delevingne a parade, cloudy eyes riveted to the horizon.

A return result of death of Karl Lagerfeld. The designer of Chanel is off Tuesday, February 19, and was cremated on Friday, 22 February. He had done Cara one of his muses. The young woman shared his punishment on Instagram, nostalgic of their moments of collaboration and declaring that the Kaiser has “changed his life”.

A career as a model and actress at the top

It is at the age of 18 years Cara Delevingne sign his first campaign for the brand Burberry. The young woman is wearing the famous plaid and scrolls on the catwalk and scroll for Pepe Jeans, Karl Lagerfeld and Victoria’s Secret. The most important magazines in the want in one : it made the cover of V magazine, Jalouse, Harpers’ Bazaar, W, etc In 2012, it is sacred “model of the year” by the British Fashion Council.

In 2012, she made her first steps in cinema in the film Anna Kareninasigned Joe Wright. It will shine in Valérian and the City of ten thousand planets and Suicide Squadand then émouvra the public in the movie for teenagers The hidden Face of Margo.

