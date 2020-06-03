[PHOTOS] The stars have put the package to their Halloween costumes

Since Halloween falls on a Thursday this year, many have celebrated in advance. This is what a ton of celebrities that we love, both in quebec that hollywood.

It is especially this Saturday the 27th of October, parties of Halloween took place, and it has gathered a good number of costumes amazing shared on social networks.

So here are the Halloween costumes that celebrities have worn this weekend

Demi Lovato in Pennywise the clown, and Marie Antoinette

Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake’s… Justin Timberlake and his microphone

Vanessa Hudgens and Charles Melton Riverdale dolls evil

Camila Mendes in “sexy Rick”, of the issuance Rick and Morty

Vanessa Morgan Riverdale in Evil

Rosalie Bonenfant in flower

Nina Dobrev in Billie Eilish

Kylie Jenner and Stassiebaby in Madonna and Britney Spears

Stormi in her mom, Kylie, at the Met Gala

Kourtney Kardashian in Ariana Grande

James Charles in Harry Potter

Jessie Nadeau in Harry Potter also

Cardi B nurse

The new couple Evan Peters and Halsey in Sonny and Cher and a member of the group Insane Clown Posse and Marilyn Manson.

Kaitlynn Carter and friends in the 70’s

Gigi Gorgeous and his wife Nats Getty Jack and Sally, from The strange Christmas of mister Jack

Kiernan Shipka at the devil