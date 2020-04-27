PHOTOS – These celebs who carry their acne as Kendall Jenner, Bella Thorne and Cameron Diaz

When it is said that stars are just like you and we, this are not words in the air ! Between social networks and tv sets full HD, 4K, thees skin problems, large or small, do not pass unnoticed. Yes, the celebrities are women and men just like others and they too suffer small defects. Épiées of the head to the feet, some of them have decided to react and to speak.

They assume their acne



What is the common point between the singer Lorde, Kendall Jenner, Bella Thorne, Miley Cyrus, Selena Gomez or even the influenceuse French Kenza Sadoun (La Revue de Kenza) ? They assume publicly their skin problems ! Because yes, this happens to get pimples, and no, we do not choose to have. No one is immune to a little push of buttons. And if the “coming-out” Kendall Jenner has made laugh more (she has teasé his revelation upstream, suggesting that it was a much more serious problem before revealing that she was suffering from acne … and especially that it was working with Pro-activ is a trademark of care anti-imperfections), those most humble and vulnerable of Lea Michele, Lorde, or Bella Thorne have touched many fans in the heart. The actress Selena Gomez has, meanwhile, revealed his decision not to try no treatment for his acne, if it is to play on the makeup during photoshoot.

Victims of” acne shaming “and body shaming



If you also have acne that is spoiling your life and you’ve already tried dozens of different treatments, so please be aware that you live exactly the same experience as Lorde or Bella Thorne. With one exception : millions of followers, including numerous trolls who have to comment without embarrassment their skin problems. They have a nice take off, and show the natural (to us, it is said hat !), this is not to the taste of everyone. There are many people who play the game of acne shaming on the social networks. These followers are malicious are allowed many thoughts on Kendall Jenner lgolds Golden Globes 2018, then, that one divined its acne under the foundation, when others asked to Bella Thorne if she was washing the face. To believe that the young woman had questionable hygiene ! Some, more or less benevolent, allow advice. What, Lorde has fought back through a video on his account Instagram :” Acne REALLY suckssaid the singer in Neo-Zealand, but you know what sucks too ? When one has acne for years, tested all the possible treatments and the people you say you know what worked for me ? A moisturizer “Unfortunately, theacne shaming is not the only common practice on the social networks. The body shaming in general is a recurrent one. If this actress is too large, the other is too small. This one has small breasts, another one of the cellulite. Of protruding ears, or teeth that are misaligned… all the singularities are screened without indulgence. And unfortunately this kind of behaviour lead us to have unrealistic goals because perfection does not exist ! The actress Jameela Jamil (Ms. in The Good Place) did body shaming his fight by launching last year, a movement body positive “I weigh” (I weigh) to valorize the qualities of women rather than their physical.

How to treat, despite all the buttons ?



Try to stop you put so much of pressure. Everyone can be victim of skin problems. The causes are diverse (hormonal changes, seasonal changes, stress, poor diet, etc). To remedy this, use a diet as healthy as possible and avoid touching your face in order not to spread the inflammation. Do not scratch and do not put your pimples. It is better to keep your mouth clean (well remove makeup morning and evening using a care suitable) and put possibly a bit of lotion to dry, and antibacterial to promote the disappearance of the buttons. Uuse mild, moisturizing and non-comedogenic to avoid harming your skin. Finally, combine the pleasant with the useful in making masks purifying by giving you moments just for you.

⋙ Nice skin : learn how to avoid the buttons through the face-mapping

Photo credits : getty