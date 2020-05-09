PHOTOS – Valentine’s day : Jennifer Aniston’s Claire Chazal, these stars who dédramatisent celibacy

If being a couple is still a norm in our society, some of the stars of French and international live very well with their celibacy. Jennifer Aniston, Emma Watson, Monica Bellucci, Zac Efron are not in a hurry to find a new soul mate and prefer a mode of life in solo. Since her divorce in 2013, the ex-wife of Vincent Cassel took advantage of a break in love. If she had stories, she does not spit on celibacy : “A single woman is a free woman, and being single does not mean being alone, it means being free to have a relationship or not“she said in the pages of the Mirror 2015.

As for the actress who embodied Hermione, she said that she was in a relationship with itself. She does not want a man in her life. In an interview with VogueEmma Watson declares : “I’ve never believed in the spiel, ‘I’m happy and single. I said to myself : ‘This is completely false’. It took me a lot of time, but I am very happy as a single person. I call it to be in a relationship with yourself.” This is what me laugh about the celibacy.

