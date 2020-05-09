PHOTOS – Valentine’s day : Jennifer Aniston’s Claire Chazal, these stars who dédramatisent celibacy

Being single on Valentine’s day can be pretty depressing. Not for Jennifer Aniston, Emma Watson, Claire Chazal, or even Monica Bellucci, who benefit with the joy of celibacy and who don’t want to put a couple in the immediate future. What dramatize !
If being a couple is still a norm in our society, some of the stars of French and international live very well with their celibacy. Jennifer Aniston, Emma Watson, Monica Bellucci, Zac Efron are not in a hurry to find a new soul mate and prefer a mode of life in solo. Since her divorce in 2013, the ex-wife of Vincent Cassel took advantage of a break in love. If she had stories, she does not spit on celibacy : “A single woman is a free woman, and being single does not mean being alone, it means being free to have a relationship or not“she said in the pages of the Mirror 2015.
As for the actress who embodied Hermione, she said that she was in a relationship with itself. She does not want a man in her life. In an interview with VogueEmma Watson declares : “I’ve never believed in the spiel, ‘I’m happy and single. I said to myself : ‘This is completely false’. It took me a lot of time, but I am very happy as a single person. I call it to be in a relationship with yourself.” This is what me laugh about the celibacy.
Slideshow made by Lisiane Gourdon
Credits photos : Bestimage