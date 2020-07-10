PHOTOS Valérie Damidot share a photo of their children, the babies, the fans under the spell

Valérie Damidot is the mother full of Roxanne and Norman. Very close to the children, she does not hesitate to share photos of the apple of his eye on Instagram as this Thursday, July 9.

Valérie Damidot is not that the maroufleuse of the thunder that the viewers have known in D&Co. No, No. The pro deco has since left M6 for a nice place on the group TF1. The One was received like a queen. Valérie Damidot is the star of The secret life of cats, My most beautiful Christmasmore recently My most beautiful vacation. She has officially joined the big family of the animators who compete in The Great contest presented by Laurence Boccolini. But his real clan, the pure and hard, is the house that is. In life, Valérie Damidot has three loves : her boyfriend Governed and their two children, Roxana and Norman.

Instant nostalgia

Completely gaga for their offspring, Valérie Damidot has the opportunity, unlike other parents,to maintain the relationship fusional with them. And can be seen only by scrolling through the contents of your feed of Instagram. Not later than the last year, the moderator was tattooed the same pattern as his children. One more sign that between them, the love is more than never to the appointment. This is not going to stop. This Thursday, July 9, Valérie Damidot has published two shots of Roxane and Norman in their younger years. We discovered the first, to the beach, almost asleep, and the second in full nap in a towel, which did not fail to melt the fans. A conclusion : in the Damidot family, is sacred !