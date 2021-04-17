CELEBRITIES

Photos: Vanessa Morgan brings her newborn son to the set of ‘Riverdale’

Posted on

The actress who plays Tony Topaz in the series appeared at Pop’s restaurant with her son River.

Actress Vanessa Morgan recently posted the first photo of her 2-month-old son River on social media, and fans were excited about his return to social media.

The Instagram post in question featured a total of two shots. In the first, Vanessa was standing right outside Pop’s restaurant and carrying her baby with a fanny pack, she wearing an orange outfit.

In the second image, she is seen sitting next to the benches of Pop’s bar, cradling her baby in her arms.

Vanessa’s baby is her son with her ex-husband, Chicago White Sox pitcher Michael Kopech, who filed for divorce from the actress last July when she was 5 months pregnant.

