PHOTOS When Florentine Somers and her sister fall under the ” Pillow challenge “, it is necessarily very sexy !

Florence Somers, the candidate of the Nord-Pas-de-Calais at the Miss France 2020 is confined with his older sister, Justine. The two young women have participated in the Pillow challenge.

How to pass the time in a full containment ? Some users have found a tip : create all sorts of challenges crazy. Footballers, for example, set to juggle with… toilet paper. Others have decided to take challenges more sexy. This is the case of Malika Ménard, who showed everyone how to put on a t-shirt with the head down. Miss France 2010 has also attempted, such as Diego El Glaoui, the famous Pillow challenge.

The principle of this challenge is simple : a bottle of champagne in one hand, you need to be dressed a pillow held by a belt. A position that pleases many in the small world of the Miss. A candidate unhappy to Miss France 2020 has decided to participate. Florentine Somersthe representative of the Nord-Pas-de-Calais, which were figure of choice was the same very well accompanied. On Instagram, the pretty blonde took the pose with her big sister, Justine. Nine years his senior, she also tried her luck in the beauty contest a few years ago.

No dresses Florentine Somers and her big sister…

Monday, April 13, the two sisters were left when d’a moment that is funny than sexy. Dressed d’a pillow purplethey have pushed up the temperature on Instagram by posing for four shots. A stroke of madness that has done so much good Florentine Somers : “No friend better than a sister, she is my madness, my joy, my tears, my double, my other half, my stupidity, my everything, my love, simply my best friend… I love you with a burning love my sister “. To close this tribute, the young woman has asked her fans to find “the fail “ on the photo. It did not take long for the internet users observers to note that it was not champagne, but a non-alcoholic drink… It did not prevent the Florentine and Justine Somers pointed to the Pillow challenge hands down !