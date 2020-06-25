PHOTOS – Who are these stars with a hidden child ?

This is a secret that Benjamin Biolay has been able to maintain for a long time. In an interview with Paris Match, and released on 24 June, the singer of 47 years, reveals the existence of a girl-child hiding in Argentina. “I am obliged to explain now, due to the confinement I don’t know when I’ll be able to go see my daughter there. I also wanted to try that one could protect her private life. If we do not publish photos of the birth of the table on Instagram, no one knows “he said that the ex-husband of Chiara Mastroianni, with whom she had another daughter, Anna, born in 2003.

The artist is not it is not the only one who has wanted to preserve his seed. Some, such as François Mitterrand and Arnold Schwarzenegger, have tried to hide for years the existence of a child born out of wedlock. Others, such as Steve Jobs, or Eddy Murphy, have been forced to submit to a paternity test to recognize their daughter or son. Round-up of these stars with a hidden child.

