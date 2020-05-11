Piano, guitar, drums: Demi Lovato is also an excellent musician – Actu Demi Lovato

Piano, guitar, drums… Demi Lovato in a musician

It is a thing that few people know about Demi Lovato. And for good reason, the U.s. has little tendency to highlight his talents as a musician. The singer (who is also an actress and model) control perfectly the use of several instruments of music. According to the american magazines, Demi Lovato is able to play the piano, drums and guitar! Note that the latter instrument is not really a surprise, since the singer is already mounted several times on stage with a guitar.

These singers who become musicians

When you are a singer, it has inevitably a strong taste for music. From there to knowing how to play different musical instruments, there is a step that some have decided to take it. In the United States, Justin Bieber and Pharrell Williams have already demonstrated their know-how as a batsman. In France, it is the singer Shy’m who has surprised his fans by putting in the battery.