Ivanka Trump is visibly under the spell of the traditional clothes moroccan! After having worn a jacket signed Fadila El Gadi during his visit to Morocco, the daughter of Donald Trump likes to selham. In effect, the adviser of the us president who is currently in Qatar to participate in the annual conference of the Forum of Doha, has opted, yesterday at the national museum of qatar, a magnificent cape in velvet navy blue color embroidered in threads of gold. Sublime!