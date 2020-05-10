Pictures evening post-Oscars Vanity Fair, Kylie Jenner Timothy Chalamet stars continued the festivities

The feast of the cinema continued until the end of the night.

The evenings post-Oscars are many, but the most popular, and most prestigious, is without any doubt the one organized by the magazine Vanity Fair : this is where the stars are going to continue the festivities, to sip champagne, nibble on some petit fours but above all celebrate the winners. It is there that it should be seen, simply. After the Dolby Theatre, it is thus at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts, the stars were given appointment.

There were found in most of the named·e·s and the winner·e·s but especially a lot of personalities who had not had the chance to be invited to attend a “live” at the ceremony. We also attended a new fashion show (and not only because the mannequins were legion !). Who was there ? Kylie Jenner, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West, Chiara Ferragni, Charlize Theron, Diane Kruger or even Léa Seydoux, Kerry Washington, Joaquin Phoenix, Suki Waterhouse… List far from being exhaustive !

>> Zoom in on the stars (and their looks) who have benefited from this evening.

