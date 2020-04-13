PICTURES Miley Cyrus sexy and naughty Easter bunny

On the occasion of the Easter weekend, Miley Cyrus released a photo shoot a little special in a pin-up style. The singer takes in particular, a spanking by a rabbit in one shot rogue.

The weekend Easter continues on this Monday, a public holiday in a particular context. A large part of the planet is in effect confinedand the celebrations are christian necessarily very disturbed. Pope Francis led the traditional mass in the Vatican almost alone in a chapel stripped of the faithful. For others, it will take longer to reach their morale. Albert and Charlene of Monaco, for example, have sent all their good wishes for Easter on Instagram, together as a family. On the social network, many stars have also seized the opportunity to pay tribute to their subscribers and sometimes even paying a little cliché friendly. One thinks in particular of the famous Zahia who dared to dress very daring and transparent, sitting in her Easter egg.

Thumper corny looks like Gainsbourg

The radius of the required daring, there is a queen across the Atlantic : Miley Cyrus. The singer and actress revealed in the guise of Hannah Montana never misses an opportunity to put on outfits provocative, as with her tiny top at the last Marc Jacobs show who had lost a breast. This time, Miley Cyrus poses in an outfit of rabbit naughty. A shoot in mind Desperate Housewives that has a lot longer to its subscribers with more than 3 million likes in a few hours. It should be noted, moreover, the cliché very naughty on that the sweetheart Cody Simpson takes a spanking by the Easter bunny who does not hide his joy. Fortunately, the young woman of 27-year-old can comfort themselves with a big, a very big rabbit plush. Like what’s with Miley, there’s something for all ages.