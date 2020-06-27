Pierce Brosnan remembers “vaguely” having saved Halle Berry from choking during a scene of love in the James Bond movie News | Events and the Arts

The former star of James Bond, Pierce Brosnan said that he remembered “vaguely” having saved Halle Berry from choking on the set of “Die Another Day”.

According to Berry, Brosnan performed the Heimlich maneuver on her when she began to choke while they were filming a scene of love.

Brosnan said on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon that he was “not sure” of what happened during the shooting of the film in 2002.

He said: “I remember it vaguely, I’ve recently seen small mentions in the press. We were on the shoot, I’m not sure what that did, I could have Heimliched, I’m not sure.”

A Brosnan, laughing, he added: “he gave me a pat on the back.”

The actress, oscar winner Berry, age 53, is said to Fallon in April that Brosnan was coming to the rescue when the fig tree was stuck in his throat.

She said: “I was going to be all sexy, trying to seduce him with a fig. I finished off by choking me on it and he had to get up and do the Heimlich. And that is not sexy.”

Berry added: “James Bond knows how to Heimlich! He was there for me, will always be one of my favorite people in the whole world.”

Die Another Day was the last james Bond movie with Brosnan.