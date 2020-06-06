Pierre Palmade : why his neighbors believed that he was in a relationship with JoeyStarr

This Friday, June 5, Camille Combal will receive Pierre Palmade on his tray “Who wants to be a millionaire ?”, on TF1. But why his neighbors believed that the comedian was in a relationship with JoeyStarr ?

Like every evening, Camille Combal will be at the controls of a new number Who wants to be a millionaire ?this Friday 5 June. And to finish the week in beauty, the presenter will receive on his plateau of TF1, Pierre Palmade. In January 2018, the comedian was invited in It is not lyingat the side of JoeyStarr. On his plateau of France 2, Laurent Ruquier was told a curious anecdote, involving his two guests.

The host of the talk show told that close to him, thought Pierre Palmade and JoeyStarr were more than just friends… “I have friends who have told me, that they have long believed that you were a couple”launched Laurent Ruquier. And to continue : “They lived in the same building as Peter. One evening, there was a boucan, and the music to donf’ ! These friends then took a knock on the door of Stone, thinking it was Peter that was of the nocturnal disturbances, and it is you who have opened the door“, he added, turning to JoeyStarr.

An encounter in a nightclub

An anecdote to say the least, funny, which caused the hilarity of the public and the rest of the plateau. Soon, Pierre Palmade has justified the smile to the lips : “We have never been together”. Then, the comedian is back on that famous evening, where the two men are out in a nightclub, before returning home, Pierre Palmade to enjoy a last drink. “We took a last drink on the way home after meeting in a box. I was intimidated to meet him. And we share, we redid the world at 5 o’clock in the morning. And it puts the tv in the background because it would put the tv very loud I remember it. And the neighbors come up to me shouting at me because there was too much noise. And it is Joey who has opened. And they just said : ‘A little less strong’“he remembered. “And there is left our couple”, he joked to conclude his anecdote.

