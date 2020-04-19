PillowChallenge, Halle Berry and Sarah Michelle Geller naked under a pillow. The mode that empties on the social networks

->

The time of the quarantine coronavirus they stretch and the people at home, especially those who do not have employment that allows them to work smarter, not longer know what to invent to pass the time. Thus, after having learned to make bread and pizzas, and cook an impressive amount of cakes and desserts, the time has come for a new mode. Or that of the PillowChallenge. but what is it?



PillowChallenge

On the net, especially on social networks dedicated to photography and personal images as Instagram, the mode of depicting only a pillow empties. Maybe by making it look like an outfit of great opportunity. So here is that influencer around the world, but also big hollywood stars they compete to the sound of the cushions, maybe even signed.

#PillowChallenge of Halle Berry

Halle Berry was one of the first hollywood stars to join the Challenge and has done so with a style very chic. Completely naked, she was posting with a black cushion combined with a matching hat with a wide brim, dark glasses and high heels. “You know that you can’t get away from the Pillow Challenge “, he wrote in his post Instagram

Sarah Michelle Gellar and the #PillowChallenge

The star of Buffy was wearing a pillow in leopard print inspired by # TigerKing, maintained by a belt and is associated with very high heels. In the post, he wrote: “among other things, it is so strange to wear heels – you’ll need to try again to wear them once a week, so you won’t forget how you walk“.

Italian women

Among the VIP italians who have decided to join this new fashion with shots of fluffy pillows, not to mention even a bit of irony, there is also the influencer Giulia Di Lellis, Elisabetta Gregoracci, Costanza Caracciolo, Giulia Valentina, Francesca Cipriani, Viktoria Varga, Paola Turani, Elena Barolo, Serena Garitta, Angela Caloisi, Melory Blasi, Elena Morali, Eleonora Petrella and Sabrina Ghio.

And for those who do not like the pillows, there are always flowers. As the beautiful Miriam Leone that his forty sexy preferred to a bouquet of wild flowers to hide her soft curves …

Do you want to also you capture wearing a pillow in a holding mode? The advice is to use pillows with pillowcases that have a certain style, to combine with an accessory, imaginative and take a picture in a nice pose. After that, post the image on your social profile (preferably Instagram) using the #quarantinepillowchallenge or #pillowchallenge. But be careful with the privacy settings. If your pictures or profiles are private, the network will hardly appreciate your on-trend look.

