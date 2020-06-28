Pilot review – Perry Mason 2020) : we continue or not ?

The June 21, was aired the first episode of the new series of the platform HBO produced by Robert Downey Jr, Perry Mason (available in France on the platform OCS). If this name says something to you, nothing more normal ! In effect, a series of the same name has already been transmitted between the September 21, 1957 and may 22, 1966 in the network CBS with the main actor Raymond Burr, which, by the way, returning to his role in a series of films for television acts as a sequel of the series of the 80’s /90’s. But this new cuvée 2020 wants to be different, both from the side of the building, but also in the atmosphere that are closer to this fact much more than the novel of the same name written by Erle Stanley Gardner in the 1930s to 1973.

Certainly, we find the identity ofHBO in this new series : the violence, the blood, the sex. All that is transcribed, bluntly, under the shelter of a dark atmosphere, borderline depressed. Because if you still had this picture in mind of Perry Mason-secure, competent, and, say, amendment, here, forget everything. We have a private detective disillusioned, borderline dirty, close to a severe depression, which sinks in alcohol and relationship problems. A parent of your child who is still feeling the effects of the left for his participation in the first world war.

The first few minutes of the episode put directly into the bath : a dark atmosphere, that it is because of the night, but also by the choice of the location shooting , a horrible murder that involves a child. Without a doubt, here it will show us everything. The sets are visually stunning, highly processed, we’re plunging directly into the dark side of the decade of the 30. It is all there for us to board in the shallow waters of the research of the time. This first episode served no doubt to put the links in place, but, without offering you actually the side that is captivating of the research. It will probably wait for the second episode, so that everything launches and snaps into place.

We can still recognize the benefit of Matthew Rhys (The American) that happens to give life to a new Perry Mason, that’s not going to offend the purists for the first time. Do not watch the series with the idea of seeing a reboot of the classic. Here HBO we offer a completely new vision, more dark, certainly, but not devoid of interest.

To conclude, even if the pace is slow enough that components are missing in order to really captivate, this is the first episode of the merit of opening up new perspectives on this iconic character that was Perry Mason. It is with interest that we are going to continue the series in order.