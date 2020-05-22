Pink and glitter galore for the new collaboration from Nicki Minaj

(Relaxnews) – Nicki Minaj invites on the single from the colombian singer Karol G “Tusa”.

Watch the music video for “Tusa” Karol G and Nicki Minaj on YouTube : https://youtu.be/tbneQDc2H3I

On the occasion of their clip “Tusa”, Karol G and Nicki Minaj enter a house where a river of diamonds and pink galore are the words of order.

Last may, Karol G has unveiled his latest album “Ocean”. Since then, it has also been heard on the song “My Family” with Migos and Snoop Dog, to find on the soundtrack to the reboot of “The Addams Family”, in cinemas December 4.

As for Nicki Minaj, the rapper has also worked on a soundtrack, one of “Charlie’s Angels”, for the title “Bad To You” with Normani and Ariana Grande. The film, worn by, among others, Kristen Stewart, will be released on the 25th of December.