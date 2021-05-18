PINK RECALLED WHEN SHE WAS PUT AGAINST BRITNEY SPEARS AND CHRISTINA AGUILERA EARLY IN THEIR CAREERS

Pink is happy to see that something is changing for the girls, compared to when she took her first steps in music.

In an interview with People, the 41-year-old singer reflected on when she was compared and put against colleagues like Britney Spears and Christina Aguilera early in their careers: “It was so unfair to all girls – she said – None of us wanted that.”

Pink went on to recall a certain narrative that at the time painted her as “the anti-Britney“: “I love Britney and she used to go around with my albums. I thought, ‘Guys, I’m street punk, I’m a skateboarding guy. That’s not to say you’re the anti-Britney. I don’t want to fight anyone.”

Good advice had helped her deal with the situation: ” One of the best things L.A. Reid [music producer under whose Label LaFace released Pink’sfirst album “Can’t Take Me Home” in 2000]ever told me is that the music industry is big enough for everyone to win at the same time. ”

“I think we got away with it the way 20-year-old girls could do,” the artist added, before noting that, “Now it’s totally different. It’s nice that girls support girls and I love seeing this.”

Pink recently released the new song “All I Know So Far” as an advance on the new recording project titled “All I Know So Far: Setlist”, coming May 21.

The same day the documentary “All I Know So Far” will also arrive on Amazon Prime Video.