Piojo Herrera on Martinoli: ‘I don’t think that you have gone to a psychologist after altercation’

5 years have passed since Miguel Herrera left the technical direction of the National Team and the distance the coach holds a grudge against Christian Martinoli, with whom he lived an episode unfortunate in the airport back to our country after winning the Gold Cup 2015.

“Today, this asshole again to bring the subject up and he would not give him the hand if I see him because I was very sore from a circumstance that I lived,” admitted the Louse through a live broadcast from your account Instagram.

“Another time he returned to bring the subject up and he said that what happened had to go to the psychologist, do not say straight because I started the fart for an attack on my family. I thousands of times I tried to tell Luis that he come down and stop attacking my family, which I have criticized what out because I’m a public figure, but that he would stop attacking my family”, he added.

She also recognized that her reaction was not correct, but argued that it was due to the defense of his family.

“Unfortunately my head exploded badly by the chair that represented (Selection), but how many years already passed from that? and this bastard just open the topic when I have always acknowledged that the two, who have armed these two bastards is good (Garcia and Martinoli)”, he mentioned.

“It seems to Me that it is not the best narrator, but it has armed a good show and you have to recognize that what he does, he does it well, but if you’re going to be attacking and fucking to the players as it can also support when you say your things,” he concluded Miguel Herrera.

