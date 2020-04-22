‘Piojo’ Herrera sanitizes your home, but it gets bad the mask

Miguel Herrera or in quarantine are saved from the criticism. The technical America caused controversy in social networks, by use of the wrong way a mask.

Via Instagram, ‘the Louse’ Herrera shared a video in which staff of a private company sanitizes the interior of your home, but when you enter in the making of the recording, apparently it has a bad position the mask.

Users who are aware of neglect did not hesitate to point out in various social networks, because of the controversy that often result in by his character and by the fact of being the Technical Director of the Eagles, bracket that holds fourth place in the Decommissioning by 2020.

Yes, the technician noted in the video that the chemical applied is not dangerous to children and pets.

Since the beginning of the social isolation, due to the coronavirus outbreak in the world, Miguel Herrera he has been active in the social networks, in which it has expressed that they prefer to wait the time necessary for the return of football and of the people to the stadium.

