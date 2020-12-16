PIPPA MIDDLETON WOULD BE EXPECTING HER SECOND CHILD

Is a new Royal Babies cousin on the way ? The well-informed bet yes.

Pippa Middleton , sister of the Duchess of Cambridge Kate Middleton, is in fact pregnant with her second child with her husband James Matthews , as reported by the magazines PageSix and People .

The former interviewed a source on the subject: ” Pippa and James are thrilled, it’s fantastic news in a difficult year. The whole family is delighted, ” he said.

Pippa Middleton and her husband are already parents of Arthur, who was born in 2018 . They had married the previous year.

Waiting for confirmation from those directly involved, have you already seen the recent debut of princes George, Charlotte and Louis on a red carpet?