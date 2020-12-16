CELEBRITIES

PIPPA MIDDLETON WOULD BE EXPECTING HER SECOND CHILD

Posted on

Is a new Royal Babies cousin on the way ? The well-informed bet yes.

Pippa Middleton , sister of the Duchess of Cambridge Kate Middleton, is in fact pregnant with her second child with her husband James Matthews , as reported by the magazines PageSix and People .

The former interviewed a source on the subject: ” Pippa and James are thrilled, it’s fantastic news in a difficult year. The whole family is delighted, ” he said.

Pippa Middleton and her husband are already parents of Arthur, who was born in 2018 . They had married the previous year.

Waiting for confirmation from those directly involved, have you already seen the recent debut of princes George, Charlotte and Louis on a red carpet?

Related Items:

Recommended for you

Most Popular

24.9K
CELEBRITIES

Lili Reinhart opens her jacket and dazzles, revealing what’s underneath

8.5K
CELEBRITIES

Kylie Jenner and the real reason for her breakup with Travis Scott

5.5K
CELEBRITIES

Henry Cavill confesses his training to gain muscle in ‘the Witcher 2’

4.0K
CELEBRITIES

Johnny Depp struggles to find a new project

3.7K
CELEBRITIES

Chrissy Teigen moved away from the networks because of the “hole of pain and depression” in which she is

3.4K
CELEBRITIES

Drake fully supports The Weeknd in his dislike against the Grammys

3.2K
CELEBRITIES

Could a collaboration between Latina Shakira and group BLACKPINK happen?

2.2K
CELEBRITIES

Prince Harry warned about his royal titles

1.8K
Games

GRID COMPUTER Game Latest Version Free Download

1.1K
CELEBRITIES

Jennifer Lawrence’s family farm is the victim of a major fire

To Top